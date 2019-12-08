Police carry out checks at Engomi nightclub

Police rushed to an Engomi nightclub early on Sunday morning after they were alerted that a relative of the victim of an attempted murder at the same location on November 3 was at the premises.

Police said that at around 5 am, officers went to the night club on being alerted that the individual and another 30 people were there. Another individual was accompanying him, police said.

Officers charged with crime prevention went to the premises to avert any incident. The individual followed the police officers outside and was allowed to leave once checks had been carried out.

Police also checked the other 30 people, who also left, at the advice of police.

Two men are under arrest in connection with the attempted murder which followed a row with the victim and his brother at the club.

They then took their differences outside and the altercation turned violent. Shots were fired and a Syrian man was critically injured.

