Police campaign to curb speeding begins April 1st

March 31, 2019 at 12:22pm
Edited by
Police will be out in force as of tomorrow as part of a week-long campaign to curb speeding, one of the main causes of road accidents.

According to statistics, speeding is the third cause of fatal road accidents in Cyprus.

This is the third such police campaign against speeding. It starts on April 1st and ends on Sunday April 7th.

Police officers will check on, not only speeding offences but also other possible traffic offences which cause road accidents.

The campaign is part of a pan-european bid, in the framework of the cooperation between the Cyprus Police and the European Police Traffic Network (TISPOL).

 

 

