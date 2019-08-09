Police campaign against ‘pirate’ taxi drivers

Police said on Friday that they will launch a three week campaign to clamp down on the illegal transport of passengers by private drivers.

They said the campaign will be carried out between August 11 and 30 in cooperation with the Licensing Authority at ports of entrance to the Republic (airports and ports) as well as in the wider Ayia Napa area.

The campaign will target drivers who carry passengers for a fee who do not have a taxi permit. Police said they will be checking the documents of the car and driver.

Taxi drivers have long complained that ‘pirates’ are taking away business.