Limassol: Police bust two suspected thieves carrying TV

Police probing the burglary of premises in Limassol have arrested two people caught fleeing the scene with a TV in their possession.
Two men, aged 20 and 26, were spotted at the scene at approximately 11:55 pm on Sunday. Police also found a small case with cables, a remote control and a phone charger.
The suspects could not give an adequate explanation on the items in their possession.
Police examined the scene and found that a burglary had been committed in an adjoining facility, which used to be a betting office.
The owner who arrived at the scene identified the objects in the possession of the two suspects as belonging to him
The two suspects are currently being held in custody.