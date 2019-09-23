Menu
Limassol: Police bust two suspected thieves carrying TV

September 23, 2019 at 11:32am

Police probing the burglary of premises in Limassol have arrested two people caught fleeing the scene with a TV in their possession.

Two men, aged  20 and 26,  were spotted at the scene at approximately 11:55 pm on Sunday. Police also found a small case with cables, a remote control and a phone charger.

The suspects could not give an adequate explanation on the items in their possession.

Police examined the scene and found that a burglary had been committed in an adjoining facility, which used to be a betting office.

The owner who arrived at the scene identified the objects in the possession of the two suspects as belonging to him

The two suspects are currently being held in custody.

