Police await DNA results as 12 young Israelis held over alleged rape of tourist

The results of DNA tests are expected to help police inquiries into an alleged gang rape of a 19 year old British woman by 12 Israeli youths in an Ayia Napa hotel, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The 12 Israeli holidaymakers were remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday by Famagusta district court in Paralimni.

The Cyprus News Agency said police are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit rape and the rape of a 19 year old British woman that allegedly took place early yesterday morning at an Ayia Napa hotel.

The hearing, initially scheduled to start at 11, did not get underway until midday and lasted for two hours.

The agency said the delay was due to the fact that the suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday, are being held at different police stations in the Famagusta, Larnaca and Nicosia districts.

They arrived in court, covering their faces with their T shirts and were led inside handcuffed in twos, the news agency added.

Because one of the suspects is under 16, the court agreed to hold the custody hearing behind closed doors.

The media was asked to leave and only the lawyers, the suspects, police and interpreters remained.

The 19 year old British tourist had told police that she had been raped by 12 young men from Israel in a room at the hotel where she was staying. The 12 were staying at the same hotel, she added.

The Cyprus News Agency said that two of the 12 had reportedly told police that they had had consensual sex with the women while others reportedly filmed them. Others were not in the room.

Citing the same police sources, the Cyprus News Agency said that the woman has been on holiday in Cyprus for some time and recently started working in Ayia Napa. She had reportedly become involved with one of the suspects, it added.

According to the news agency both the woman and the 12 were examined by a state pathologist who found ‘nothing substantial’ on their bodies. Other reports said medical examines had found bruises and scratches on the woman.

Police are waiting for the results of DNA tests from the woman and the suspects and are examining CCTC footage from the hotel and neighbouring buildings.

According to CNA most of the young Israelis had come to Cyprus on holiday before beginning their compulsory military service while the youth who is under 16 was on holiday with his parents.

Police sources told CNA that after the incident the woman had exited the hotel shouting that she had been gang raped. Young Britons who were in the area reportedly entered the hotel and assaulted some of the suspects, bruising various parts of their body.

Yossef Wurmbrand from the Israeli embassy in Nicosia who attended the proceedings told the Cyprus media that they were monitoring the case and were in touch with the 12 youths and their families.

“We await the local authorities to decide what will happen with the 12 youths and the case and we will not intervene in their work,” he said.

He added that he would be meeting the youths later to find out from them what really happened.

Read more