Police arrests three for allegedly beating game wardens

Police in Larnaca arrested three men to facilitate investigations into a case of physical assault against game wardens.
According to police, the incident happened on July 11. The three, aged 35, 30 and 26, were found raining dogs in an area in Larnaca, something which is considered an offence.
The wardens approached them and asked them to show some form of identification but the suspects allegedly refused.
They then attacked the wardens and escaped.
The injured wardens were transferred to Larnaca General Hospital to receive first-aid.
Kofinou police station is investigating the case.