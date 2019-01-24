Police arrest 26 year old on suspicion of distributing child pornography

Police’s cyber crime unit is investigating another case of child pornography, philenews reported on Thursday.
It said that acting on a tip off from Europol, police had today arrested a 26 year old man from India on suspicion of distributing child pornography.
Police found a mobile phone in the man’s possession, which they believe he used to distribute child pornography on a social media platform. The phone has been seized by police to facilitate their inquiries.
According to philenews, the man, who lives in the Nicosia district, has admitted to acquiring, possessing and distributing child porn.
Police are continuing their inquiries.