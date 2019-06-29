Police arrest two for illegal possession of firearms

Two persons were arrested yesterday, aged 37 and 38, in connection with illegal possession, transport and use of a shotgun and explosives, relating to threats demanding property.

Police have said that around 22.30 on 27th June, 2019, as a 39-year old was sitting in his house, in a village in Nicosia district, a woman knocked on his door, asking him to let her in. When he opened the door, he saw two men, one of whom had a gun in his hand.

Before any of the three entered the house, the 39-year old managed to escape from a window on the other side of the house.

Police arrested last night two persons, residents of Famagusta district, to facilitate their investigations.

CID Nicosia continues investigations into the case.