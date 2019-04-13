Police arrest fourth teenager in connection with hoax phone calls

Police in Limassol arrested another 16-year old in connection with a case concerning conspiracy to commit an offence, causing public obstruction and making threatening phone calls.

Another three teenagers, two aged 17 and one 16, were arrested late last night in connection with the same case, against whom there is evidence regarding their participation.

The case concerns a telephone call about placing a bomb at the Polemidia Lyceum, on Monday 8 April, which turned out to be a hoax. Police search at the school found nothing suspicious.

The 16-year old arrested today and the other three, arrested last night, are said to have admitted to making the call.

All four of them have been charged in writing and were set free, to appear before the court at a later date.

Limassol police are continuing investigations into the case.