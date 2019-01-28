Police arrest 25 year old in connection with Larnaca beating, robbery

Police arrested a 25 year old to facilitate investigations into a case of battery and robbery that took place in Larnaca on Sunday.
According to police, shortly before 1 am on Sunday, two men drove to a house to pick up some friends. While waiting for their friends to come out they were attacked by three men who beat them up, stealing €1,850 from the 22 year old.
According to the victims, the attackers held knives and a wooden bar.
After receiving testimony linking him to the crime, police arrested the 25 year old, around 11 pm on Sunday.
He is currently in custody.
Police are continuing investigations.
