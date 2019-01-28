Menu
Local

Police arrest 25 year old in connection with Larnaca beating, robbery

January 28, 2019 at 11:00am

Police arrested a 25 year old to facilitate investigations into a case of battery and robbery that took place in Larnaca on Sunday.

According to police, shortly before 1 am on Sunday, two men drove to a house to pick up some friends. While waiting for their friends to come out they were attacked by three men who beat them up, stealing €1,850 from the 22 year old.

According to the victims, the attackers held knives and a wooden bar.

After receiving testimony linking him to the crime, police arrested the 25 year old, around 11 pm on Sunday.

He is currently in custody.

Police are continuing investigations.

Read more:

Young men threatened with knives, beaten and robbed

You May Also Like

Local
January 28, 2019

Limassol citizens complain about illegal parking on pavements (pictures)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 28, 2019

Design of National Strategy to rejuvenate Troodos communities nearing completion

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 28, 2019

Paraplegics want Nicosia’s C. Pantelides street pedestrianised

Bouli Hadjioannou