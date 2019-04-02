Police arrest 20 year old for speeding, weapon possession after car chase

Police in Paphos arrested a 20 year old on Monday night for speeding and weapon possession, philenews has reported.
According to police, the man was spotted around 8:10 pm driving 114 km p/h on a road where the legal limit is 50 km p/h.
Traffic officers signaled him to stop but instead he sped away.
The officers started chasing him and managed to stop his car.
Inside they found two knives and two knuckledusters.
They arrested him and took him to Paphos CID.
He was charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later date.