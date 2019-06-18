Police fire warning shots, arrest 19-year-old after car chase

Police arrested a 19-year-old after a car chase in Limassol during the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Police say that the car was spotted moving “suspiciously” around 1.40 am. The officers signalled the driver to stop, however he instead sped away to escape.
The officers followed the vehicle, which was moving dangerously and committed a number of traffic offences. According to police, the officers fired warning shots.
The chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed into a parked car. Three persons got out and tried to escape.
The officers managed to arrest the 19-year-old.
After searching the car, the officers found metallic objects which they seized as evidence. It is believed that they were stolen.
The 19-year-old is in police custody and is facing charges of illegal possession of property.
Police are continuing investigations.