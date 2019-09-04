Police are looking for Nicosia man in connection with fraud

Police are looking for Demetris Andreou, aged 58, from Nicosia, in connection with three cases under investigation regarding fraudulent ways of getting money, forgery, and possession and circulation of forged and unauthorised documents.
The offences were carried out in Nicosia within the years 2018 and 2019.
Police are calling on anyone who can provide them with information or help them trace this person (photo) to call 22-802222, or the Citizen’s Telephone Line: 1460, or go to the nearest police station.
