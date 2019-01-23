Menu
Police anti-terrorist squad in training (video)

Police have released a video of a training exercise of its anti-terrorist squad which is part of MMAD — police’s emergency response unit.

It said that participation in the squad is voluntary and follows rigorous training.

The squad’s duties include:

  • dealing with hostage situations in buildings, aircraft or vehicles
  • high risk arrests
  • accompanying high risk VIPs
  • dealing with threats of weapons of mass destruction
  • operations against terrorists and organised crime in cooperation with the security forces

 

