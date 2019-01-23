Police anti-terrorist squad in training (video)

Police have released a video of a training exercise of its anti-terrorist squad which is part of MMAD — police’s emergency response unit.
It said that participation in the squad is voluntary and follows rigorous training.
The squad’s duties include:
- dealing with hostage situations in buildings, aircraft or vehicles
- high risk arrests
- accompanying high risk VIPs
- dealing with threats of weapons of mass destruction
- operations against terrorists and organised crime in cooperation with the security forces