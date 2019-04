Police are asking the public to help find Hanaan Suleiman, 16, from Somalia, who was reported missing from her place of residence in Larnaca on April 26.

She is of medium build, with black hair with red highlights. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on telephone 24804060 or the closest police stations or the citizen’s help line on 1460 or online on the police app.