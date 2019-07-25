Polic Chryschous: Mayor says wave breakers have upgraded coastal front

Completion of the second phase of a 3.8 million euro project wave breaker project has upgraded the coast of Polis Chrysochous, the town’s mayor Yiotis Papachristofi told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday.

Ten wave breakers were built between Latchi fishing haven and the camping area during part two of the project. Four were built during part one.

He said that as a result swimmers can enjoy sandy beaches and crystal clear waters. The municipal beach is a Blue Flag beach and has special facilities for the disabled as well as sunbeds and umbrellas for hire and sea sport facilities. Life guards are on duty during the swimming season, he said.

The sunbeds and umbrellas are sub-leased to five private contractors, leading to revenue of 80,000 euro for the municipality, he added.

