Polenta and cheese croquettes

Ingredients

½ cup polenta

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

½ cup whipping cream

100 gr grated parmesan cheese

100 gr grated Edam cheese or kefalotyri

½ cup of Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce or other spicy chili sauce

Seed oil for frying, salt

Freshly ground pepper

For the breading:

2 eggs whipped with 4 tablespoons of milk

1 1/cups flour

3 cups breadcrumbs

Method

Step 1:

Boil the broth with water and a little salt in a saucepan. While boiling, pour in the polenta, lower the heat and stir until it begins to thicken. Add the cream, cheeses and freshly ground pepper and continue to stir until you have a homogeneous mix. Remove it from the fire and keep it aside.

Step 2:

When the polenta is cold enough to put it in an icing bag, make long cylinders along a ladle of the oven (sheet metal) coated with non-stick labels. Place the pan in the refrigerator to cool and tighten. Then cut them with a knife in small cylinders about 4 cm long.

Step 3:

Pan the croquettes: Flour them, dump them in the whipped eggs with milk and then wrap them in the breadcrumbs. Heat plenty of seed oil in a deep frying pan and fry them in until they are golden in all directions. Take them on a platter covered with absorbent paper to drain and serve them hot with sweet chili sauce or other spicy chili sauce.