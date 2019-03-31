Polemi hosts wild tulip festival

Polemi, the only area in Cyprus where the wild tulip grows, hosted today the annual festival for this beautiful flower.
Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou said the festival is a reminder to everyone that our ecosystem is closely linked with the future of our children.
The festival takes place to coincide with the blossom of the wild tulip and aims to send important messages to people about the need to protect this wild flower but also biodiversity in general.
Different measured, including cultural events relating to the local flora, are being promoted with a view to protecting the wild tulip, she said.