Polemi fire ‘malicious’ police, fire service say

The fire service and police believe the fire that broke out on Friday at Polemi, Paphos was malicious, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that authorities believe the fire was set deliberately since there was no human activity in the area when the fire broke out.

The fire burned wild vegetation, dry grass and trees. Four fire trucks responded to the fire which was extinguished at 21.23 on Friday night having burnt three hectares.

Fire fighters remained on thee scene overnight to prevent a flare up.