PM Tsipras says ‘diplomacy first’ on EEZ Turkey’s illegal activities

“Diplomacy first”, says on the issue of Turkish illegal activities in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.

In particular, the Prime Minister of Greece, attending the Sibiu Summit, responding to a question by CNA on the issue, stated that this “is a matter of the European Union itself” and stressed that he would table the issue together with President Anastasiades at EU27 Summit. Invited to clarify whether we should expect “sanctions or diplomacy”, he replied: “Diplomacy first.”

Turkey has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Drillship “Fatih” is in an area west of the Akamas peninsula within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

(Cyprus News Agency)