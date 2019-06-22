Plans for 8-storey ‘sibling’ for Elysium Hotel in Paphos

Glyki Nero Estate Company Ltd is planning to build a new independent eight storey condo-hotel next to the Elysium Hotel in Paphos.

According to the environmental impact study, the 37.40 metre high ‘extension’ will operate as a condo-hotel with 23 one and two bedroom apartments that will be available for sale or long term rent.

There will be a conference room in the basement, while on the roof there will be two swimming pools, covered areas and a roof garden. The building will have its own parking areas.

The project is currently in the public consultation stage.

Tenants will have access to the common areas and services of the Elysium. The idea is to combine the service of a hotel with the independence of an apartment.

Its construction will require moving the tennis court and a pavilion so as to create the required parking areas.

The building will be on land already owned by the Elysium.

Situated 190 metres from the beach, it is some 240 metres from the Tombs of the Kings archaeological site.

The Elysium belongs to the Stademos Hotels Plc group which also owns the Mediterranean Hotel in Limassol. The group’s Amara Hotel in Limassol is due to open this summer.