Yurts in Cyprus

Close to the villages of Simou and Filousa (both 3 km away), the Yurts are beautifully set in rural Cyprus landscape, with beautiful volcanic forested mountains soaring above. Activities are in abundance, as you will be thrilled by mountain biking, walking, horse riding, fishing, bird watching and rock climbing, all available locally. Three yurts set in 2.5 acres of peaceful seclusion overlooking a small brook and facing the spectacularly setting sun. Each has private bathroom facilities and sitting out area. The Straw House is an eco friendly focal point for meals and activities.

Simou, Paphos

97629148

 

