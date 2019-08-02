First International Franchise since 1998 in the heart of Limassol town centre. In the year 2000 we expanded our operations with the addition of one more restaurant in Paphos at the sea front. Our passion is serving the best pizzas and feeding great conversations. Our open view kitchen is always at the heart of our restaurants and we recently launched a new tasteful menu.

www.pizzaexpress.com.cy

14, Spyrou Kyprianou Str.

Limassol 4043

Tel: +357 25 318709

Fax: +357 25 319202

Pafinia Sea View Court 52-53, Poseidon Avenue

K. Paphos 8042

Tel: +357 26 923034/5

Fax: +357 26 923036