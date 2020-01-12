Pissouri without water for five days

Rains have fallen in abundance and dams are more than 97% full, but the village of Pissouri has had no water for five days because of damage to the supply pipe which transfers water to the community from the Fasoula area in Paphos.
Pissouri community leader Lazaros Lazarou told philenews on Sunday that water is being transported to the village in tanker trucks from Asprokremmos and from the nearby community of Kouklia but only covers 20% of the community’s requirements.
The Water Development Department, which is responsible for the supplying the community with water, has not yet given an indication of the extent of the problem, he said.
Lazarou added that yesterday he asked the Agriculture Minister to call a meeting to resolve the issue as the community had faced a similar problem last year.
Pissouri residents have voiced anger over the incident, with Lazarou saying that unless a solution is quickly found the community would be in a very difficult position.