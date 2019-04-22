PIO launches Brexit information website for UK nationals in Cyprus and Cypriots in UK

The Press and Information Office (PIO) has launched a website with information on how Brexit will affect the rights of British nationals in Cyprus and Cypriots living in the UK.

The website provides information on how residence rights, healthcare, education and social security might be affected by Brexit.

It also explains how Brexit can affect tourism, trade, duties and travel, among others.

Users can view it both in English and Greek.

Find the website here brexit.com.cy/en/