Piedra: Spanish spirit in Paphos with tapas and more

A shining new jewel has emerged amid the revitalized Old Town area of Paphos, PIEDRA All Day Cafe Lounge Bar, a perfect location to take in amazing views of the beautiful city of Paphos, possibly the most panoramic vista anywhere.

At Piedra, they work literally around the clock serving food from 8.00 am until late, with extensive menus on offer for the various times of the day, from Breakfast – Brunch – Lunch – Dinner.

You can sample everything from:

• Full English Breakfast

• Black Angus Burger

• Chicken Souvlaki

• Mushroom Rissoto

• Aridea Chicken

• Piedra Lamb

• Shared Platters of Meat, Cheese or Fruit

• Mouthwatering choice of Desserts

For the Coffee connoisseurs, you will not be left out, sit in the beautiful outside or sidewalk area, soak up the sun and enjoy a coffee made to your own specific tastes.

In the evening you can simply embrace the relaxing atmosphere with a drink or cocktail from our impressive drinks menu or have a romantic meal in the perfect setting.

The Music lovers have not been forgotten, we have live music nights and guest DJ s to play your favourite tunes. We also have special events such as Brand promotions and theme nights. Free Wi-Fi is always available.

Facebook page

Website

Agora Street, Paphos8015

977 62 090, 97 859 133

Monday-Sunday, 8 am to 2 am.