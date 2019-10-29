Photography for Teens 14+ & Adults

The photography courses aim to familiarize participants with different photographic conditions such as street and portrait photography, as well as with techniques and tools such as framing, choosing the angle and lighting for each photograph. Through a series of practice based courses participants will learn important elements and functions of the camera, the creative potential of photography as a medium for artistic expression and create their own photographic journal.

During the lessons the participants will take photos in the three dots arts lab but also outside and public places in Larnaca.

TARGETED to 14+ teens and adults interested in the art of photography.

At the Three Dots Arts Lab painting workshop in Larnaca

Starting date: November 2nd (every Saturday 11:00 – 12:30)

The workshop will take place from November 2019 to May 2020

A’ workshop series: November – December 2019- it includes theory and practical exercises providing a better understanding for the art of photography, learn about the work and styles of important photographers while participants will take their own photographs in the center of Larnaca (Finikoudes – Castle).

Necessary equipment: Participants must have a DSLR camera

Design and implementation: Dimitrios Mina

A few words about Dimitrios Mina

Born in Larnaca, he studied Audio and Image in Thessaloniki and worked as a photojournalist in Athens. He returned to Cyprus in 2012, and today is photographing portraits, either on the street or in his studio, on silver glass using the Wet Plate Ambrotypes technique they used from 1851 until film was discovered, in 1888.

Three Dots Arts Lab opened in January 2013 in downtown Larnaca, and is an art space that offers educational and artistic classes on a weekly basis aimed at children from 4+. At the same time it hosts and facilitates creative activities for adults, with Greek and English classes.

When

On Saturdays

From: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019

Until: Saturday, May 30th, 2020

Time: 11:00 – 12:30

(view exact dates)

Where

Three Dots Arts Lab

8 Kouriou Street

Larnaca, Larnaca 6016, Cyprus

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 96590324

Cost €60