Photo exhibit at Almyra Hotel: Rituals and poetry in nature

Almyra Hotel is hosting a photography exhibition of the artist Ergenç Korkmazel.

The exhibition’s theme is the rituals and poetry we encounter in nature. For the artist, the origins of the ritual can be found in love, respect as well as the fear of nature. All the living organisms have their own rituals, and the performance of these rituals enables the effortless emergence of visual poetry.

“Our spirits are gradually fading, shrinking in the cement that is spreading all around us in today’s modern world. In the framework of this exhibition, I hope to highlight the urgent need to shift our focus towards nature, to nurture and energise our spirits through the mysteries, secrets, beauties and rituals which can be found in nature, before the concrete walls become the graves of the human civilisation. The reason is the immense knowledge, respect, and love in the small, but significant details of nature, which we have been deprived of and forgotten”.

The exhibition’s opening will take place at Almyra Hotel on Saturday, May 4, at 8:00 p.m. The exhibition will remain open for the public until May 20. For more information please contact 26888762.