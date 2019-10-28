Peyia: Two arrested as police probe case of stolen property

Two people aged 37 and 29 are under arrest as police investigate a case of illegal possession of property and carrying a knife.

Acting on a tip off that there was stolen property in a car, Peyia police stopped and searched a car at around 8.30 pm. In it they found two knives, 25 foreign notes, women’s earrings, a carton of six packets of tobacco, a watch and 410 euro in cash for which the two suspects could not give an adequate explanation.

They then searched the home of the 29 year old man in Paphos and found various foreign notes, building tools, a mobile telephone, a TV, keys and jewellery for which again they could not give a satisfactory explanation as to how they came to be into their possession.