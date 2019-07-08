Peyia police investigating burglary of holiday villa

Burglars broke into holiday villa in Peyia and made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that a family of British holidaymakers had reported the burglary of their villa in Coral Bay on Sunday.

Police who went to the house found that the burglars had gained access by breaking the aluminium living room window.

They took 3,000 pound sterling in cash, electronic goods worth 2,500 pounds and jewellery worth about 1,000 pounds, it added.

Peyia police are investigating.