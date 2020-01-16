Menu
Peyia Municipality nets €350,000 from civil weddings in 2019

January 16, 2020 at 12:12pm
Peyia Municipality generated revenue of €350,000 from civil weddings last year, a municipality official told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday.

Maria Yiangou, who is in charge of civil weddings at the municipality, said that despite the collapse of Thomas Cook, 2019 had seen a €50,000 increase in the municipality’s revenue from civil weddings over the previous year.

She said that 700 couples had tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Peyia in 2019, up from 650 in 2018. The majority were from the UK, Russia, Lebanon and Israel. The busiest months were May, June and September.

Yiangou said the municipality has a number of locations for couples to choose from including hotels and villas, the beaches, the sea caves, the shipwreck and the old fountain among other.

