Peyia municipality gets set for regional information centre

January 4, 2020 at 6:29pm
Now that restoration work on Peyia’s old primary school has been completed and its operation as a Municipal Library began a new ambitious cultural project is in the wraps for the coastal area.

This is the Regional Information Centre on Archaeology, Mythology and Culture with special focus on the protected Akamas area, according to Mayor of Peyia Marinos Lambrou.

Lambrou also told Phileleftheros that the project has already been approved by the Department of Antiquities. And that a first meeting took place recently to set a road map for the project’s completion in the vicinity of ​​Agios Georgios.

The goal of the Regional Information Centre is to attract visitors to Peyia and the greater Akamas region, he added.

 

