Peyia: €1 million in revenue from beaches in 2018

Peyia Municipality generated some €1 million in revenue from its beaches in 2018, about the same levels as in 2017, Mayor Marinos Lambrou told the Cyprus News Agency.
He said that the municipality manages the beach at Coral Bay, providing both the sunbeds and umbrellas and running the kiosks with its employees. Two other beaches within municipal limits are leased out after tenders.
The mayor said the revenue was very satisfactory as it was generated over the period April to October, 2018.
The municipality’s beach services covers umbrellas and sunbeds, as well as kiosks offering food and drink, he added.