Petrolina relocating to Vasilikos on January 1, 2020

Cypriot petroleum company Petrolina, is relocating to its own privately-owned facilities at the new liquid petroleum gas terminal in Vasilikos on January 1, 2020, as per the timeframe that was agreed with the Municipalities of Larnaca and Livadia, as well as the competent ministries.

With the completion of construction works at the Vasilikos Energy Centre, Petrolina is finishing one of the biggest investments tever made by a Cypriot company, entering a new era of business activity. At the same time, Petrolina is a pioneer, as it has become the first petroleum company in Cyprus to have invested in its own liquid fuel storage and management facilities in Vasilikos.

With this ambitious project, the company aims to offer the fastest-possible service as it comes to loading and unloading as well as distribution, while Vasilikos’ facilities – in line with EU standards – offer full automation, and the latest technology in additives, allowing the Company to offer top-quality products. Equally important are the safety, quality and environmental protection systems that were used in the construction of Vasilikos’ facilities.

The Vasilikos terminal has 18 tanks, with a total capacity of 113,000 cubic metres, for all types of liquid fuels. This means that the new facilities offer an additional capacity of 77,000 cubic metres, compared to the company’s old facilities in Larnaca, for which the demolition licensing process is currently underway.

In statements, Petrolina’s CEO, Dinos Lefkaritis, said that “Our philosophy has always been to be self-sufficient, and as such Petrolina has always been investing significant funds in infrastructure and development projects, which give the Company a competitive advantage.”

He also noted that the Company will proceed with developing its land in Larnaca, so that the Company’s privately-owned plots are developed to the benefit of the city of Larnaca, as well as Cyprus as a whole.