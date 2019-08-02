Peter Andre shares pork souvlaki recipe from Cyprus (video)

While holidaying at his villa in Cyprus, Peter Andre has shared his recipe for one of his favourite meals for when he was a child — pork souvlaki on the food segment of an ITV morning programme.
Andre shared his recipe — and cooking technique on — Lorraine, an early weekday morning, lifestyle and entertainment show presented by Lorraine Kelly.
“Get ready for sun, sea and the Andre family! Peter and Emily Andre welcome us to their amazing Cypriot villa as they cook Mediterranean inspired healthy food with their kids,” the Lorraine website says.
Peter’s favourite meals from when he was a child – Pork Souvlaki wraps. Simply delicious!
Andre, who is of Cypriot origin is best known for the hits Mysterious Girl and Flava. Last year he joined forces with ITV to shine the spotlight on Larnaca.
Born in London, Peter Andre and his family moved to Australia when he was six. A well-known singer, songwriter and TV personality, he has appeared in I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.
He has four children, two with former wife, the model Katie Price, and two with his second wife Emily MacDonagh.
Recipe:
Serves 4
Prep: 15 minutes, plus marinating time
Cook: 12-15 minutes
Ingredients:
500g boneless pork loin or pork tenderloins, trimmed and cut into 2.5cm cubes (can also be made with chicken, prawns, lamb or vegetables)
For the marinade:
4 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp olive oil
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tbsp dried oregano
Pinch salt
¼ tsp ground black pepper
Garlic & Herb Dip:
250g natural set yogurt, or Greek natural yogurt, Ground black pepper, 2 spring onions, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tbsp chopped dill, 1 tbsp chopped chives, Juice ½ lemon
To serve:
Flatbreads, cucumber strips, sliced red onion, lettuce, tomatoes, lemon halves
Equipment:
6 skewers, if using wooden skewers leave to soak for at least 30 minutes
Method:
1. Pork souvlaki: In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper.
2. Add the pork and stir to coat and marinate for at least 30 minutes, or, cover and marinate in the fridge overnight.
3. Evenly thread pork onto skewers. Place on a foil lined baking sheet and brush with remaining marinade.
4. Grill under medium heat approximately 15 cm away from the heat, turning halfway through, grill and baste for about 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through. The souvlaki can also be grilled over a hot barbecue.
5. For the garlic & herb dip: In a small bowl mix together the yogurt, and pepper with the spring onions, garlic, dill, chives and lemon juice.
6. Serve the souvlaki with the garlic & herb dip, warm flatbreads, cucumber strips, sliced red onion, lettuce and tomatoes. Squeeze lemon juice over the top.
TIP: Souvlaki can also be made with chicken, prawns, lamb or vegetables. Adjust cooking time accordingly.