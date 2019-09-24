Menu
Perdios: Positive news from Thomas Cook Scandinavian subsidiary

September 24, 2019 at 10:15am
The fallout on Cyprus’ tourism sector from the collapse of tourism giant Thomas Cook may not be as far reaching as initially feared, tourism officials said on Tuesday.

This follows news that the Scandinavian subsidiary of Thomas Cook will remain in operation while the future of the German subsidiary will be announced in the next few days.

Deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios, who yesterday chaired a crisis meeting on the collapse of the world’s oldest tourism company, said the situation today was ‘more positive’ than yesterday.

Thomas Cook brings about 250,000 tourists to Cyprus a year of whom 90,000 from Scandinavia. The continued operation of  the company’s Scandinavian subsidiary will ease the impact of the firm’s collapse.

“There is a plan and we will recoup the British market,” the deputy minister added.

He noted that reliance on Thomas Cook has fallen from 10% of market share to 5% in recent years, helping to diversify risk.

Meanwhile, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos has been visiting Thomas Cook travellers in the resort’s hotels to assure them of the municipality’s support.

“I made it clear to them that they are not just a tourist who happened to come here, but people we wish well. We care about them and we are duty bound to support them and help them with all our forces, reciprocating their their trust for choosing Ayia Napa for their holidays,” he said.

