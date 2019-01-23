Percentage of pupils who drop out of school in Cyprus increased, EU Education Commissioner says

The percentage of pupils who drop out before completing school has risen to 8.6% of the total number of pupils, EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Multilingualism and Youth Androulla Vassiliou said.
The Commissioner was speaking during a House Education Committee session on occasion of the release of an EU Commission report on Cypriot education.
She said that although the percentage of pupils who drop out from Cypriot schools is lower than the EU average of 11.2%, the figure has increased since 2014, when it was at 6.8%.
Higher education
Vassiliou also said that the percentage of Cypriots, currently aged 30-34, who have completed higher education was 55.8%. The EU average was 39.9%.
It rose from the 52.5% of 2014. The EU average then was 37.9%.
Vassiliou argued that Cypriot universities lag behind other EU countries in the percentage of students who pursue STEM studies (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
She also argued that career counseling should be implemented earlier in pupils’ education.
