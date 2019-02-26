Pera Pedi hotel proposal submitted to Environmental Authority (pictures)

An application to build a 68 bed hotel as well as tourist villas in Pera Pedi, Limassol, has been submitted to the Environmental Authority by Parnitha Developments Ltd.
The hotel will have a restaurant, ballroom, ski and bicycle rentals, a village complex, three bungalows, gardens, an outdoor swimming pool and cycling paths. Also proposed are five independent tourist villas with outdoor and covered pools, gyms, an events room, tavern and a business centre.
The hotel will also have a spa centre with an indoor pool, hamam, steam bath, sauna and treatment rooms.
In its proposal, the company said the project will make a significant contribution to enriching the area’s tourist product and was in line with CTO rules and policies for 3 star units.
Access will be from the Pera Pedi-Platres main road. According to the proposal there will be extensive green areas, gardens focused on Cypriot flora and will help attract high income tourists to the Troodos area.