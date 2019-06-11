Pera Pedi Dam

Heading from Saittas to Pera Pedi you get to the village’s square with the traditional coffee shops and the old trees. From there you turn right (there is also a sign) and you drive for about 2km to get to a hidden paradise. Pera Pedi’s small dam is hidden in the green forest of Troodos mountains. It is absolute quite and you can only hear the water flowing, the birds singing and you can feel the fresh air on your face. Above the dame there is a bench where you can sit and enjoy the perfect view.

Capacity: 55.000 m3

Year of Operation: 1956

Type: Gravity

Category: Large Dam

Designed by: Water Development Department

Constructed by: Water Development Department

Praxia Aresti