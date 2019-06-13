Pentakomo is a village in the Limassol District of Cyprus, located 5 km east of Pyrgos.
The village keeps its traditional image with the narrow streets and the stone built houses.
There is a tavern – coffee shop at the center of the village while you can stay at Geroge Houses.
Translated from Greek, Pentakomo means “five villages”. Years ago the small five villages of the area united, creating Pentakomo.
The coastline here is virgin but you can swim at Kalymnos Beach which is located by the village of Pentakomo.
Also, the famous Governonr’s Beach is nearby as well as Saint George Alamanos Monastery.