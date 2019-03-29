Pentadakylos Contemporaries

Two parallel exhibitions, one contemporary and one historical, will have as their theme ‘Pentadaktylos’ – the mountain range that towers over Nicosia. ‘Pentadaktylos – Contemporaries’ will host contemporary works of art, exploring the artists’ relationship with the mountain range. Each work of art aims to change and engage the viewer, encouraging them to question both the importance of the ‘image’ of the mountain range, but also its role as a monument that collides with the everyday life of the city and its residents. This exhibition will take place at the A. G. Leventis Gallery from March until September, whilst the historical ‘Pentadaktylos’ exhibition will take place at The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia from May until September.

The concept and curation of both exhibitions are by Curator and Assistant Professor, Savas Christodoulides. Director Loukia Loizou Hadjigavriel and Deputy Director Demetra Theodotou Anagnostopoulou are coordinators of the exhibition at the A. G. Leventis Gallery, whilst the exhibition at The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia is coordinated by the Director, Demetra Papanikola-Bakirtzis.