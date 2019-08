A 59-year-old woman was hit by a car this morning in Paphos and had to be rushed to hospital, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

According to Police, under conditions which are being investigated at 8.35 am the driver stopped his car and reversed abruptly, hitting the woman while she was attempting to cross the road on Priamou Street in Kato Paphos.

No statement has yet been released about the woman’s conditions.