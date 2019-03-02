Updated: Pedestrian injured in hit and run in Limassol

A pedestrian is in Limassol Hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Limassol.
The accident occurred at 5.30 am on Saturday.
The driver abandoned the scene of the accident. Several hours later a 37 year old Greek Cypriot reported to the police station and admitted he had been driving the car which hit the pedestrian. He was arrested as police investigate.
The Cyprus News Agency said the victim is a 37 year old Israeli. It said the accident occurred on Panayiotis Tsangaris street in Limassol. The pedestrian was in the middle of the road when he was hit by the car.
He was taken to hospital with fractures and internal bleeding.
According to the Cyprus News Agency a friend who was with the victim at the time of the accident underwent a breathalyser test which tested positive. He told police than he and the victim had been drinking.
Limasol traffic police are investigating. They have established the make of car and are checking CCTV footage, the news agency added.