A 41 year old man is in intensive care at Nicosia Hospital after he was hit by a car early on Saturday morning.

Police said that the man was hit by a car driven by an 89 year old man on Grivas Dighenis Avenue in Limassol at around 5.30 am.

He was taken first to Limassol Hospital and then to Nicosia Hospital with head injuries and was admitted into the ICU.

His condition is described as serious.