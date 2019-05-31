Ingredients

For the dough:

5 tablespoons (75 g) butter at room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon of teaspoon salt

1 ½ cup flour + little for the filo

1 big egg, beaten and 1 tablespoon of water

Ice cream and caramel syrup (optional) for serving

For the filling:

3 large ripe and tight pears

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar,

1 small tablespoon of flour

½ chopped spoonful of crown flour

For the coating:

7 teaspoons of flour,

5 teaspoons of blond sugar

5 tablespoons of frozen unsalted butter

Method

Step 1:

Dough: Beat the butter with the powdered sugar mixer and the salt to make it like a cream. Add the flour proportionally by continuing to mix until it becomes a homogeneous mixture and then add a bit of the egg. When a smooth dough has formed, shape it into in a ball and wrap it in a plastic film. Keep it in the fridge for at least ½ hours.

Step 2:

Open the pastry on a slightly floured surface or spread it with your palms to cover the base and sides (up to 2/3 of their height) of a 22-23 cm diameter spring mold. Wrap the mold in a plastic bag and keep it in the fridge to tighten.

Step 3:

Prepare the filling: Peel (not necessarily) the pears and cut them into thin slices. Put them in a bowl, add sugar, cinnamon, flour and corn flour, and shake the bowl or stir them. Preheat the oven to 220 ° C and prepare the mixture of the coating: Mix the flour with the blond sugar and put in the butter and quickly rub the mixture with your fingers until it looks like fine crumbs. Fry the frozen dough with a fork on the form. Hold 7 pearls aside and empty the rest of the mold. Straighten them and make a rosette in the center with the 7 fingers.

Step 4:

Thoroughly scrape the coating mixture over the whole pearl and bake for 25 minutes in the oven. Lower the thermostat to 180 ° C and continue cooking for about another 40 minutes until the surface becomes brown and the liquids of the pie are blistering. Remove it from the oven and allow it to cool down. Serve it at room temperature and accompany it with ice cream and, if you want, with caramel syrup.

By chef Kyriacos Kyriacou