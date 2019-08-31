Pavlos Kontides secures gold in Enoshima, Japan

Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides clinched the gold medal in laser class, in Enoshima, Japan securing his third world title in his career.

The 29-year old London 2012 silver medalist secured top honours ahead of tomorrow’s medal race, as after Saturday’s races he ranks first with 36 points and is ahead of Australia’s Matt Wearn with 57 and France’s Jean Baptist Bernaz with 62, a difference that cannot be covered in the medal race.

This is Kontides’ third World Cup in his career, after Melbourn in 2016 and Hyeres in 2017.

In 2019 he participated in two world cup series. In Genova in April where he finished second barely losing the gold medal and in Enoshima, which is the first of the world cup series of 2019-2020, which includes three more rounds next year, in Miami in January, Genova in April and again in Enoshima in June.

Enoshima World Cup is taking place in Sagami Bay where the sailing disciplines will be held in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

