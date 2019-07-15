Menu
Pasta salad with feta

Ingredients

  • 500 gr wholemeal pasta (farfalle)
  • 10 ripe tomatoes (grated) or 2 cans of canned tomatoes
  • 4 tablespoons capers
  • 10-12 cherry tomatoes
  • 150 gr feta
  • 1 tablespoon of Tabasco sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons of black olives (without pits)
  • 1 pinch of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of salt

Method

Step 1

In a large saucepan, pour 3/4 of the water and place it on high heat until it boils. Add a generous amount of salt (3-4 tbsp) and boil the pasta according to the instructions of the package.

Step 2

Place a non-stick pan on moderate fire and add the tomatoes (grated or canned). Add the cherry tomatoes (cut in half) and cook for 2-3 minutes. Lower the heat and add salt, ginger, pepper, sugar, cumin, paprika and Tabasco. Cook for another 5-7 minutes. Drain the pasta, holding ½ glass of water.

Step 3

Pour the pasta in the sauce and stir well. Add the pasta water and leave for a minute to cook. Serve in a large bowl, adding the capers, olives and feta. Pour olive oil and fresh lemon juice over.

