Pasta salad with feta

Ingredients
- 500 gr wholemeal pasta (farfalle)
- 10 ripe tomatoes (grated) or 2 cans of canned tomatoes
- 4 tablespoons capers
- 10-12 cherry tomatoes
- 150 gr feta
- 1 tablespoon of Tabasco sauce
- 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons of black olives (without pits)
- 1 pinch of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of salt
Method
Step 1
In a large saucepan, pour 3/4 of the water and place it on high heat until it boils. Add a generous amount of salt (3-4 tbsp) and boil the pasta according to the instructions of the package.
Step 2
Place a non-stick pan on moderate fire and add the tomatoes (grated or canned). Add the cherry tomatoes (cut in half) and cook for 2-3 minutes. Lower the heat and add salt, ginger, pepper, sugar, cumin, paprika and Tabasco. Cook for another 5-7 minutes. Drain the pasta, holding ½ glass of water.
Step 3
Pour the pasta in the sauce and stir well. Add the pasta water and leave for a minute to cook. Serve in a large bowl, adding the capers, olives and feta. Pour olive oil and fresh lemon juice over.