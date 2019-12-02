PASCAL School Christmas Charity Fair in Larnaca

This Christmas, the PASCAL English School and PASCAL Primary School Parents’ Associations, together with the Management of both schools, are organising a Christmas Charity Fair, that promises to be a fun and festive event.
Proceeds raised will go to the Child Oncology Unit of Cyprus.
The bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 7, between 4-8pm at the school’s premises in Larnaca.
Everyone is welcome to join in for an eventful afternoon of games, Christmas crafts, a raffle, mulled wine and snacks choir performances, dance shows and dj.
Visit Facebook page to find out more about the event and the sponsors.
Photos from the last year’s event