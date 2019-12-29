Partly cloudy weather all over Cyprus, with rain and snow

Sunday will be partly cloudy all over Cyprus, with isolated showers and thunderstorms and with light snow falling over Troodos mountains.
Temperatures will rise to 18 C inland and on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.
Winds will be mostly south-westerly to south-easterly, 3 to 4 beau fort, over slightly rough seas.
Monday there will be local showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow will fall at times in the mountains.
Temperatures will record a slight fall, reaching normal levels for the time of year.