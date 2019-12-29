Menu
Local

Partly cloudy weather all over Cyprus, with rain and snow

December 29, 2019 at 9:35am
Edited by

Sunday will be partly cloudy all over Cyprus, with isolated showers and thunderstorms and with light snow falling over Troodos mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 18 C inland and on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.

Winds will be mostly south-westerly to south-easterly, 3 to 4 beau fort, over slightly rough seas.

Monday there will be local showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow will fall at times in the mountains.

Temperatures will record a slight fall, reaching normal levels for the time of year.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 29, 2019

US State Secretary Pompeo to visit Cyprus in January

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 28, 2019

Libyan House Speaker asks Cyprus FM to convey two messages to the EU

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 28, 2019

Swedish mother appeals for return of stolen box with dead son’s ashes inside

Annie Charalambous