Partly cloudy today with possible isolated showers

Saturday will be partly cloudy with possible isolated rain and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains, according to the Met Office’s weather bulletin.

Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland, 27 to 29 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 16 in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine to start but clouds that gather gradually are expected to lead to isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

At night there may be isolated rain, mainly near the coast.

