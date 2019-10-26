Menu
Local

Partly cloudy today with possible isolated showers

October 26, 2019 at 8:56am
Edited by

Saturday will be partly cloudy with possible isolated rain and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains, according to the Met Office’s weather bulletin.

Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland, 27 to 29 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 16 in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine to start but clouds that gather gradually are expected to lead to isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

At night there may be isolated rain, mainly near the coast.

 

Read more:

Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece (photos)

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 26, 2019

Ancient urn given by ex Cyprus President to Margaret Thatcher gets auctioned

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 25, 2019

UN chief invites Cyprus leaders to informal meeting in Berlin on November 25

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 25, 2019

Cyprus employers, developers angry over rising criticism against naturalisation scheme

Annie Charalambous